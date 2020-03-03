9 coronavirus deaths in Washington state

Live Updates: Super Tuesday 2020 results

Posted 4:21 PM, March 3, 2020

Fourteen states and American Samoa are holding elections on Super Tuesday in the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary. A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday.

