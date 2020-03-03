Live updates: Super Tuesday 2020 results
Hazen High School closed for the week after student tests positive for COVID-19

(Photo: Rentonschools.us)

RENTON — The Renton School District has closed Hazen High School for the rest of the week after learning a student there tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

According to a statement on the school district’s website, Public Health – Seattle & King County recommended Hazen High School until March 6 to determine if anybody came in contact with the student.

All athletic practices are also canceled for now.

The student is at home recovering.

All other Renton schools will remain open on regular schedule.

