Cornavirus deaths tied to Kirkland nursing facility increase to 7

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- King County officials have confirmed three more deaths tied to Life Care Center of Kirkland, now bringing the total to seven who have died of coronavirus.

Carmen Gray and her sister visited their 76-year-old mom at the nursing facility on Tuesday. She says her mom has been there since November for rehab for her knee and developed a cough and shortness of breath last Tuesday, but was not tested for COVID-19 because she didn't meet the criteria of having a fever.

"It's terrible. They're saying, on the one hand, you may not know that you have the virus at all because you might not have symptoms of the fever, you might not feel that bad, but you still have it, so they're waiting for people to get gravely ill before they transfer them," said Gray.

As the number of coronavirus cases increases, Gray and her sister are becoming increasingly concerned for their mom. They're frustrated because they haven't gotten much information from Life Care.

The facility tells Q13 that they will provide an update when they have one.

In the meantime, members from Northshore Community Church in Kirkland donated care packages and activities like puzzles for the residents and staff.

"We believe a lot of people are in fear right now and it's a chance for us to come together as a community to spread love at this time, especially when our neighbors need it the most," said member Reagan Wiltfong.