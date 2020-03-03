Six coronavirus deaths in Washington state

Bill to allow sports gambling in Washington moves to Senate

Posted 10:27 AM, March 3, 2020, by

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it.

A Senate Ways & Means Committee rejected calls Monday to scrap the emergency clause, which blocks the bill from being subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60% support to pass.

The Seattle Times reports the committee sent the bill to the full Senate despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos.

The upcoming vote by the Senate is the last major barrier before sending the legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

