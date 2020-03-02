Six coronavirus deaths in Washington state

Minor injuries reported after school bus overturns in Bellevue

Posted 4:06 PM, March 2, 2020, by , Updated at 04:11PM, March 2, 2020

Photo credit: Bellevue Police Dept.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — No serious injuries were reported when a school bus overturned Monday afternoon in Bellevue.

Bellevue police were called to the 4700 block of 154th Pl. SE. Officers said the bus driver and two students made it out of the bus.

The two elementary school students suffered minor injuries, police said.

The school bus driver told police the brakes failed and the bus went down the hill and rolled. There were no signs of impairment, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.