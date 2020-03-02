Minor injuries reported after school bus overturns in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — No serious injuries were reported when a school bus overturned Monday afternoon in Bellevue.

Bellevue police were called to the 4700 block of 154th Pl. SE. Officers said the bus driver and two students made it out of the bus.

The two elementary school students suffered minor injuries, police said.

The school bus driver told police the brakes failed and the bus went down the hill and rolled. There were no signs of impairment, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.