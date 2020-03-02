Justice Department releases more than 600 pages of notes from witnesses during Mueller investigation

CNN has received another 600 pages of notes from major witness interviews during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The documents include FBI memos called 302s from top Trump campaign advisers Jared Kushner, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort and Trump Tower meeting attendee Rob Goldstone.

This is the sixth time CNN has received from the Justice Department documents regarding the Mueller investigation, as part of a 2019 lawsuit filed in conjunction with Buzzfeed News.

The previous releases have fleshed out details that Mueller summarized in his final report regarding President Donald Trump’s and his campaign’s actions. The memos so far have revealed, for instance, how top Trump campaign officials witnessed the President and other Trump campaign officials pushing for the release of stolen Democratic emails and supported a conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the Democrats in 2016.

At times, the documents have given much fuller portraits about what the Russia investigations’ top cooperators said, including how former deputy director Andrew McCabe saw FBI staff crying in the hallways after Trump fired then-director James Comey, or how the investigators handled their witnesses, like when they gave the former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos a granola bar following his arrest.

The memos were typed up by agents or prosecutors after they questioned each witness.

Since November, CNN has received more than 100 memos totaling more than 1,000 pages. The Justice Department has kept many of the memos heavily redacted — if they release them at all.

More documents are scheduled to be released each month until this summer.

Here are highlights from the documents:

Kushner interview notes released after intel review

After two months of a delay, the Justice Department finally released on Monday the interview memo of Kushner speaking with the special counsel’s office on April 11, 2018.

Kushner spoke with the Mueller team that day about his interactions with Russians, including then-ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who told him at a reception, “we like what your candidate is saying” and later on as they discussed using the Russian Embassy to communicate. He also spoke to them about meeting with the Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other connections to United Arab Emirates.

They asked him about Trump’s firing of Comey and about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June 2016.

Kushner also told the Mueller team he was given a bag of dirt by a Russian state-owned bank chairman, representing the town in Belarus where his family was from.

The 33-page document is heavily redacted—and none of the reasons for redaction indicate the protection of national security matters or intelligence. The largest chunks of the document are blocked out because of the administration’s deliberative process or attorneys’ privilege.

In January, the Justice Department had told CNN it wasn’t releasing this Kushner memo at that time because “a member of the intelligence community” had to ensure it was properly redacted.

The executive branch’s delay to turn over the Kushner document has become emblematic of the slow roll-out of records to the public from the Mueller investigation. CNN and Buzzfeed have claimed in court that the administration’s redactions are far more than what’s necessary—often apparently keeping information from the public about already well-known episodes investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller that reflected badly upon President Donald Trump.

A judge previously ordered the release of this particular Kushner memo, along with several others, because members of Congress had viewed it confidentially following the end of the Mueller investigation.

Trump campaign feared ‘N-word’ tape

Gates told Mueller’s team that, during the closing weeks of the 2016 race, the Trump campaign feared the release of an old videotape of Trump using the N-word.

The supposed tape, Gates explained, was believed to be in the hands of legendary television producer Mark Burnett, who created “The Apprentice” and worked with Trump for years while he hosted the reality show.

The Trump campaign thought this would be the “October surprise,” Gates said. Instead, a tape emerged of Trump making extremely lewd comments about women and bragging about fondling women without their consent. On the same day, WikiLeaks started releasing thousands of emails hacked from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

Speculation about the tape with the racial slur burst into public view in August 2018, when former Trump aide and “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault Newman released an audiotape of campaign officials discussing the possibility in October 2016. She secretly recorded their conversation, where at least one top aide said they didn’t believe Trump’s denials.

At the time, then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she “can’t guarantee” that Trump never uttered the racist epithet, but said she never heard him say it, and defended his controversial statements on race issues.

In a 2018 profile of Burnett, The New Yorker reported that the alleged N-word tape does not exist.

Iowa political operative said leading foreign policy team was “like herding cats”

Sam Clovis, an Iowa political operative who went on to an influential and early role on the Trump campaign, described how he helped cobble together a foreign policy team that included Mueller targets Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

He told the special counsel’s office that leading the team was like “herding cats,” and complained about Papadopoulos having too big of a mouth. At one point, Clovis recalled in an October 2017 interview, he told Papadopoulos to “shut up” and stop talking to the British press.

Clovis said Papadopoulos was the only member of the foreign policy team who encouraged the campaign to have meetings with Russia, which Clovis thought was because Papadopoulos was “self-serving.”

Clovis’s foreign policy work on the campaign was short-lived, and when the Republican party altered their platform regarding Ukraine during the convention, Clovis was shocked, he told the investigators. During the primaries, Clovis did most of the debate prep with then-candidate Trump, and the two had discussed taking a bipartisan tack on Ukraine because of the “divided base,” according to the FBI memo.

Clovis also details a telling interaction he had with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter who had taken an interest in certain domestic policies during the campaign. When she sent him drafts of policy discussions on education and family medical leave for him to review, Clovis “had to explain to her that they were running as Republicans.”

“So he worked with her to develop some conservative positions,” the memo says.

Lewandowski portrays himself as devoted campaign employee, bitter after his ousting

In his interview with the Special Counsel’s office, Corey Lewandowski portrayed himself as a devoted employee of President Trump who was not there for his own personal gain. Lewandowski made comments that he was more devoted to the campaign than Brad Parscale and Paul Manafort were.

“Lewandowski didn’t make campaign decisions to enrich his own life. Parscale did so by selling his ads to the campaign,” the FBI memo of the interview with the Special Counsel’s office states.

Lewandowski also said he and his associates “cared about Trump, not themselves, but Manafort and his associates were interested in what was best for Manafort,” when describing Manafort’s role in the campaign.

Lewandowski expressed anger and resentment after being fired from the campaign. The memo says Lewandowski was “pissed Trump wouldn’t save” him “because Trump should have saved him.”

Lewandowski said the Trump campaign foreign policy team “was a scam to get something on paper for the Washington Post” when describing Clovis’s and Miller’s efforts to prop up the foreign policy strategy on the campaign.