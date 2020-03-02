× Fox Corporation completes acquisition of Q13 FOX and JOEtv

SEATTLE — Fox Corporation on Monday completed its acquisition of Q13 FOX (KCPQ) and JOEtv (KZJO) from Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar also sold WITI in Milwaukee to FOX as part of the acquisition.

“Acquiring stations in these high-performing NFC markets enhances our already strong nationwide footprint and further demonstrates Fox Television Stations’ commitment to serving our viewers, advertisers and local communities,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

As part of the deal announced in Nov. 2019, FOX agreed to sell two stations in Charlotte, North Carolina, FOX-affiliate WJZY and MyNetworkTV-affiliate WMYT, to Nexstar.

FOX now owns and operates stations in 14 of the top 15 media markets in the country.

Q13 FOX and JOEtv were a part of Nexstar since September when its $4.1 billion acquisition of Tribune Media closed.