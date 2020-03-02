Biden to rack up Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O’Rourke endorsements on same night

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to rack up endorsements from former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on the same night.

The endorsements will come on the eve of the critical Super Tuesday contests, when voters in 14 states and one US territory will decide about one-third of all pledged delegates.

Buttigieg appeared at an event with Biden in Dallas, Texas, and Buttigieg said that when he launched his campaign, “we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for the values that we share.”

“That was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming President,” Buttigieg continued. “And it is in the name of that very same goal that I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

Buttigieg ended his presidential bid on Sunday night, telling supporters he did not see a path forward for his candidacy and calling for Democrats to unite to defeat Trump. Buttigieg made the decision on Sunday, aides said, after he came in fourth in South Carolina and third in Nevada.

Klobuchar will also end her presidential bid and endorse Biden on Monday, a campaign aide said. Klobuchar finished sixth in both South Carolina and Nevada. Conversations between Klobuchar and her campaign manager about exiting the race and endorsing Biden started Sunday morning, a senior adviser said.

O’Rourke, who ran for president this election cycle but dropped out in November, is also set to endorse Biden on Monday night, according to a Biden campaign adviser.

Biden got the victory he needed in South Carolina on Saturday night, winning with a nearly 29-point margin over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The blowout win positioned the former vice president as the surging moderate alternative to Sanders.

Biden won roughly three out of five black voters in South Carolina — the state he has long called his firewall. The question now becomes whether Biden can carry that momentum into Super Tuesday and garner similar support in other states.