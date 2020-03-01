White Center thieves leave wireless store empty-handed after large safe falls on suspect’s legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- Two thieves tried -- and failed -- to steal a large safe from a Cricket Wireless store in White Center, shattering a glass door and causing damage to the store before leaving empty-handed.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, it happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the store in the 10200 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center.

Two suspects backed their van into the front door, got out and shattered the glass.

Video shows them trying to haul a large safe out of the store and into their van.

"As you can see there was one small problem, the safe was too heavy and fell on top of one of the suspects legs," the sheriff's office said. "The suspects finally gave up on the safe, left it there, and left the store empty handed."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311 and reference case #C20007445. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.