Two western Washington high schools to close Monday over coronavirus concerns

RENTON, Wash. -- A Hazen High School student and one of their parents are experiencing flu-like symptoms and were tested Saturday for COVID-19. The high school in Renton will be closed Monday out of an abundance of caution, school district officials said.

Renton Schools Superintendent Damien Pattenaude said the student and parent are self-quarantined at home while waiting for the novel coronavirus test results. The parent works in the health care industry and started feeling sick Sunday, Feb. 23. The student got sick Wednesday, Feb. 26, and didn't attend school Thursday or Friday.

The custodial staff has begun cleaning and disinfecting the school, and the district has reached out to people who may have had contact with the student and parent.

Another western Washington school, Jackson High School in Snohomish County, will also be closed Monday over coronavirus concerns. A student at Jackson High School in Mill Creek is one of eight people statewide who has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday (March 1).

The student was out of school most of the week and was on campus briefly on the morning of February 28 before returning home.

The student's family released the following statement: