Two more confirmed coronavirus cases in King County

KING COUNTY — Seattle and King County announced Sunday two more confirmed cases in King County residents.

The additional cases bring the total number of cases in King County to six. Public Health expects that number to rise as more people are tested and results come back.

The two new cases are in:

A male in his 60s, hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton. The man has underlying health conditions, and is in critical but stable condition.

A male in 60s, hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center. The man has underlying health conditions, and his status is critical.

Four other cases, already reported earlier by Public Health, include:

A woman in her 50s, who had traveled to South Korea; recovering at home

A woman in her 70s, who was a resident of LifeCare in Kirkland, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth

A woman in her 40s, employed by LifeCare, who is hospitalized at Overlake Medical Center

A man in his 50s, who was hospitalized and died at EvergreenHealth

In a release, Public Health says it is aware that the U.S. Postal Service is reporting that one of its employees was diagnosed with COVID-19. This person was already included in the six total cases.

Public Health is leading the effort to as quickly as possible identify close contacts of these six confirmed cases. These close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders and other contacts. A team of CDC officials is on-the-ground working with Public Health, along with the Washington state Department of Health, our healthcare system partners and many others.

A team of CDC officials is currently working with Public Health.

The public can help: