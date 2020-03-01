Suspect sought in deadly shooting outside of Tacoma business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- Police in Tacoma are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside of a business on Tacoma Mall Boulevard midday Saturday.

Tacoma Police Officer Wendy Haddow said police responded about 11:44 a.m. Saturday to reports of a man shot outside of a business in the 5200 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a dispute escalated. The suspect fled in a vehicle that has since been found and impounded as evidence.

Police did not release any more details. The victim has not been publicly identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police.