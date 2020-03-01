Rain expected every day this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Happy March. We’ve made past the four hard winter months, and they'll go down as both the Top 10 wettest and the top 10 mildest winters in recorded history.

March came in like a lamb but we now have rain every day this week. It won’t rain the entire time each day but it will rain each day this week.

The wettest times will be Monday morning and again Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday look wet and breezy and fairly mild.

There will be snow for the passes all week.

Next weekend is great because we head into Daylight Saving Time, which mean sunset will be after 7 p.m.!! Whoop whoop! The only thing about next weekend is that is looks COLDER! Snow levels will drop and we could see SNOW around the foothills and convergence zone. Stay tuned.