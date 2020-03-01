Eight total coronavirus cases reported statewide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash -- As of Sunday, March 1, eight people have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington state.

Six are in King County, and two are in Snohomish County: Here's a breakdown of the eight cases:

A man in his 60s at Valley Medical Center in Renton. The man has underlying health conditions, and is in critical but stable condition

A man in his 60s at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. The man has underlying health condition, and his status is critical.

A student at Jackson High School in Everett. The student is self-quarantined at home and has a sibling at Gateway Middle School. There are no travel ties.

A woman who traveled to Daegu, South Korea, and is in home isolation.

A woman in her 40s, a caregiver who works at LifeCare Center nursing home in Kirkland. Quarantined at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue. No known travel ties.

A woman in her 70s, a resident at LifeCare Center nursing home in Kirkland. Quarantined at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. No known travel ties.

A man in his 50s died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. No known travel ties.

A man in his mid-30s from Snohomish County, the first known coronavirus case in the U.S., has recovered. He had recently traveled to the Wuhan region in China where the outbreak began.

Public Health is aware that the U.S. Postal Service is reporting that one of its employees was diagnosed with COVID-19. This person was one of the four cases already reported, and is included in total cases listed above.

I have issued an emergency proclamation to ensure WA has the resources necessary to prepare for and respond to a COVID-19 outbreak. We have been actively preparing and will do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of Washingtonians. https://t.co/2Iqiv9v6RQ — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 29, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in response to the growing number cases in western Washington.

Inslee directed state agencies to use “all resources necessary” to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.

“We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” the governor vowed.

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because a growing number of people are being infected despite not having visited an area where there was an outbreak, nor apparently been in contact with anyone who had.

Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of Infection Control at Evergreen, said local hospitals are seeing people with severe coronavirus symptoms but it’s probable that there are more cases in the community.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

How to protect yourself

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. Stay home when sick Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth. Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check and subscribe to Public Health’s website.

Public Health says the symptoms for COVID-19 are similar to the flu and the common cold. That's why it's important for you to call your primary care doctor first.

Travel Restrictions

The CDC recommends that Americans avoid all non essential travel to South Korea, Italy and China, where the outbreak numbers are highest. Click here for travel updates from the CDC.