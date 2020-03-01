× COVID-19 cases continue to climb at Kirkland nursing facility ‘I am concerned she is going to feel alone’

KIRKLAND -The epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak continues to be a nursing facility in Kirkland.

Life Care Center is on the national radar as confirmed COVID-19 cases go up.

“The biggest concern is how many people will be affected,” Kim Frey said.

Frey came to facility from Eastern Washington on Sunday knowing visitors are not allowed with residents under quarantine.

She brought a note that reads “We love you we can’t come in.”

She was hoping to hold it up to the window outside so her 89 year-old mother could see it.

The note also reminding her mom to stay hydrated.

“I am concerned she is going to feel alone and that’s going to contribute to her downfall really,” Frey said.

Despite the outbreak Frey desperately needed her mom to see her.

“They told me I wasn’t going to get in,” Frey said.

But they eventually let her in with protective gear on.

“My mom was good she was really excited to see me, I didn’t hear any coughing it was really quiet,” Frey said.

Frey’s mom is not showing any signs of respiratory issues related to Coronavirus. But Public Health- Seattle & King County announced 4 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday all linked to Life Care. One of those four cases, a man in his 70s died on Saturday bringing the total death in Washington State to 2.

“That’s concerning,” Frey said.

There are also 3 people confirmed with COVID-19 in critical condition. A woman in her 90s, another woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. All have underlying health conditions.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 has some choosing to self-quarantine themselves.

“A little panicked I am a nurse myself,” Annisa Walsh said.

Walsh says she visited her mother-in-law at the facility a day before news broke of the Coronovirus cases linked to Life Care.

“My sister-in-law did got a call yesterday saying her mother didn’t have a fever and was doing ok,” Walsh said.

That’s the best case scenario on a day the media witnessed staff workers wheeling out a patient with the help of first responders.

It’s unclear if the emergency is linked to Coronavirus.

But one first responder before leaving the scene said it was some type of respiratory issue.

On Saturday Public Health-Seattle &King County said that more than 50 people at Life Care were showing signs of respiratory issues. They say that tally was compiled since mid-February. On Sunday, Life Care said they only saw 7 residents that day with respiratory issues.

All of those people will be tested for COVID-19. Confirmed cases are expected to climb.

It is unclear if CDC officials visited Life Care on Sunday but King County health officials say a team of CDC workers have arrived in Washington state and working with them to contain the outbreak.