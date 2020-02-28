Suspect dead after chase, shootout with troopers near Gig Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- Troopers with Washington State Patrol shot and killed a driver who fled from them and fired shots at troopers after crashing into bushes near Gig Harbor.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it started about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and ended in the 15400 block of SR-302.

The sheriff's office says troopers were chasing a truck when the driver crashed, rolled into bushes and began firing shots at troopers.

Guardrail destroyed by truck that rolled over here following police chase along 302 in Purdy. Investigators say driver then fired at troopers and they fired back. He was pronounced dead at scene. 302 reopened in last hour. pic.twitter.com/H8fHQNe1ut — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 28, 2020

Investigators say troopers fired back and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told no troopers or law enforcement were hurt.

Detectives say they are trying to figure out the age and identity of the suspect.