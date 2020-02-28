Seattle police release new surveillance video in cold-blooded 2018 murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle police are asking for your help to solve a murder mystery after a 34-year-old Michael Abay was stabbed to death in the Delridge neighborhood of West Seattle back in July of 2018.

Detectives are for the first time releasing surveillance video showing the suspect who they are trying to identify and a woman with him who was clearly angry about what happened. A chaotic conclusion to what seemed to be a night out for karaoke that ended with a cold-blooded murder.

"Michael had the biggest heart. He was the sweetest person," said Wayney Abay, Michael's sister. "He didn't deserve that. Nobody deserves to go out like that."

She is one step closer now to finally getting justice.

Retired Seattle Police Detective Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound returned to the Delridge neighborhood this week to put up posters offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

"Any detail at this time is critical to this case," said Carner.

Surveillance video shows the suspected killer dressed in black being led by hand into Mac's Triangle Pub on Delridge Way SW. There is a second woman walking behind them that drove the couple to the bar. The suspect and his date appear to be enjoying a date -- even looking over lists of karaoke songs. Meanwhile, the second woman police are trying to identify is having a great time. We couldn't tell what songs she chose, but she is not shy at belting out the tunes.

Now, take a look at this man at the Walgreens store on Roxbury Avenue SW across the street from the bar. Detectives say Michael met up him there and the two walked to SW Cambridge St. between 16th and 17th Ave. to talk with the suspect. The same man seen on video leaving the pub shortly before the murder at 9:45 pm.

Witnesses told police they heard Michael and the suspect arguing. He took off running but the suspect caught up to him across the street on the southeast corner of 17th avenue sw and cambridge street and fatally stabbed him.

It's what happened outside the Triangle Pub that may help solve this case. Detectives say the woman seen with the suspect was clearly distraught about what happened and she got into it with him right here.

"We believe she came down here to the area where the actual stabbing took place," said Carner.

When she returned to her table at the pub, you can tell she looks upset before going outside to confront him.

"They actually get into a verbal argument and then you actually see them fighting on video," said Carner. "There's words to the effect. Why did you have to do that? Why did you have to kill him?

Their fight was so loud that other patrons came out and told them to knock it off.

"You've carried this with you for two years and now it's time to come forward," said Carner. "You were distressed then, I am sure you are still distressed over this whole thing because you know who killed the victim in this case. We really need to talk to you."

"It just takes that one person, that's all it takes, that one person to come forward," said Wayney. "Just look at it that it's your brother, your uncle your son. Just imagine the pain that my family and I are going through."

If you can identify either of the men or the women, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. It's anonymous and you will receive a $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest. Submit the information by downloading the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or call 1-800-222-TIPS.