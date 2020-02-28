× Puyallup police suspects accused of kidnapping man in plot to steal cash

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police in Puyallup are searching for two men accused of kidnapping another man and trying to steal from him.

According to police, the victim was sitting in a car in the 2100 block of W. Pioneer Ave. talking on the phone when two masked men walked up and threatened him with guns. The suspects demanded money, but the man said he didn’t have any. The suspects then forced him to go to an ATM and withdraw cash, but the victim is from China and told the men his debit card was not working.

Police said the suspects then forced him to contact other people to ask to “borrow” money from them. One friend agreed to meet him at the Holiday Inn Express on Pacific Highway in Lakewood. The victim was able to escape at the hotel.

The suspects stole the man’s car and drove off. The car was later recovered near the victim’s home in Puyallup.

Investigators said the suspects were talking about robbing other people they encountered while driving around with the victim.

The two suspects were described as black men, both about 20 years old and about 5′ 9″ tall — one with a medium build and one with a slim build.

Police released the photo of a man they believe is one of the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Puyallup police using their tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us