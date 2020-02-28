Person whose illness prompted Bothell High School closure tests negative for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- A family member of a Bothell High School employee who was quarantined for possible coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, the Snohomish County Health Department said Friday.

The person was quarantined and monitored after becoming ill following international travel with the staff member during the recent mid-winter break. The illness prompted Northshore Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid to close Bothell High Thursday and Friday for cleaning.

Though the state health department did not advise schools to close at this time, officials said they respected the district's decision.

"Because I heard 'low risk' and not 'no risk,' I feel it is my responsibility to extend the closure through Friday," Reid said Thursday in a letter to families.