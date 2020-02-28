Person in critical condition after hit-and-run near Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A person who was possibly trying to flag down help for a disabled vehicle near the SR-18/I-90 interchange was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night.

Trooper Rick Johnson said it happened about 11:40 p.m. The victim was outside of a disabled parked in the gore point from eastbound SR-18 to eastbound I-90, possibly trying to get help when the driver of a white sedan struck the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Troopers are now trying to find the white sedan’s driver to face felony hit-and-run charges.

There’s no description of the suspect yet.