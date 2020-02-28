Man killed himself outside sheriff’s precinct over 3 weeks after killing wife, officials say

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities say a man who killed himself outside a King County Sheriff’s Office precinct had killed his wife more than three weeks prior.

Fifty-seven-year-old Julia Howell’s body was found at a home on SE 276th Place in Maple Valley on Feb. 19. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died from strangulation and blunt force head injury.

Two days later, officials say her husband Julian shot himself in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office’s Maple Valley precinct.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that he killed Julia on or around Jan. 26 and then stayed in motels prior to his suicide.

Officials say they initially responded to the home on Feb. 18 after the Julia Howell’s hairdresser contacted police when she missed an appointment.

The salon again contacted police on Feb. 19 after they were still unable to get in touch with her.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott says deputies went to the home again that day and forced their way inside. Investigators found Julia’s body on the home’s upper level.