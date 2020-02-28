Armed robber who threatened to shoot pharmacist wanted in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle police want you to look at these photos showing a robbery suspect at a CVS Pharmacy in the University District and his getaway ride, a silver car that may be a Toyota Camry.

Detectives say the suspect jumped the counter on Jan. 24 and threatened to shoot the pharmacist if she didn't cooperate.

"He states he has a gun. He continues to use that verbiage to the clerk on duty. She's panicked," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner. "He forces her to open their safes. He took a lot of hard narcotics and so forth, loaded them in a bag he brought with him. He vaults out of the counter. He runs out the door and he gets into a getaway car. It's described as a kind of a silver sedan. We know that the suspect's not the driver because when he ran out and got in the vehicle, he got in the passenger side door so that means somebody, an accomplice is driving that vehicle. He's looking for pharmacies that have limited staff on hand."

That's exactly what happened on Dec. 15 when detectives believe this same guy jumped the counter at CVS Pharmacy in South Lake Union and demanded promethazine cough syrup from the employee on duty.

The suspect appears to be wearing the same clothes, blue latex gloves and shoes with a white sole. He's in his 20s and is 5' 7" tall.

If you have any information on his identity or information on that silver getaway car similar in style to a Toyota Camry, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or call 1-800-222-TIPS. You will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.