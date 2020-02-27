Wet, windy weather returns Friday and continues into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Friday starts out dry and pleasant, but the afternoon will be wet and breezy.

Saturday will be breezy with passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. There will be some sun breaks and rainbows too.

It’ll be much colder Saturday with highs dropping at least 10 degrees from Friday’s highs.

Although it will be a “typical” Winter day it will seem rather rough considering where we have been the last few days with that “Spring Fever!”

The passes will pick up a foot of new snow so expect delays in the mountains this weekend. Skier delight, driver fright!

Saturday is “Leap Day” so enjoy the once every four years event with an added day to end February 2020. March 1 is Sunday and at least that day looks like a Lamb.

Sunday should be dry and chilly but some sunshine will be nice. Next week returns to normal late winter weather with rain and mountain snow.