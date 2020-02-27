Sheriff’s Office: Driver shoots newspaper carrier in South Hill for driving too slow

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — A woman delivering newspapers in Pierce County was shot in an apparent road rage incident early Thursday morning.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer said the woman was delivering newspapers outside an apartment complex on Canyon Road East in the South Hill area at about 5:30 a.m. when she was shot in the shoulder.

Troyer said the man who shot her reportedly was upset because she was driving too slow.

The woman drove to the nearest gas station for help and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been located.