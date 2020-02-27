Police searching for suspects after string of King County pot shop robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Police are searching for armed suspects who have been targeting King County pot shops.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the robbers first hit Star 21 in south Seattle in November of 2019.

This month, they went to Three King in Skyway and last week they hit Nimbin in White Center.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects running into a pole outside one of the stores as they are running out.

All of the robberies were "takeover-style." Detectives believe the robberies may involve the same suspects.