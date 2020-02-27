Edmonds police release new photos in hunt for person who killed store clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Police released new details Thursday as the search continues for the person who shot and killed a 7-Eleven clerk last week in Edmonds.

The victim was identified as Nagendiram Kandasamy, 64, of Edmonds, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the store off Highway 99.

Detectives still haven’t identified the suspect and are continuing to search for him. Police have said they believe the shooter is a man in his 20s.

Newly released images give a clearer look at the suspect and the mask that person was wearing at the time of the killing.

Police also said they believe the suspect fled in a white, 4-door car that was waiting for the suspect. The car fled east on 238th into a neighborhood and is believed to have taken 76th Ave. W. before turning east to the King/Snohomish County line.

Detectives asked residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage that may help detectives taken between 4:45-5:05 a.m. on Feb. 21.

An $11,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to charges against the suspect who shot and killed Kandasamy.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video walking into the Edmonds convenience store, jumping on the counter and immediately firing the shots that killed 64-year-old store clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy before running out of the store. A customer found Kandasamy bleeding and unresponsive about 5 a.m.

Kandasamy’s coworkers have set up a GoFundMe page for his family.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward, and the 7-Eleven Corporation is offering a $10,000 reward.

If you wish to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward then you need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name. You can also call the anonymous Hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).