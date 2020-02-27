Bothell High School closed again Friday amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Bothell High School will be closed for a second day over coronavirus concerns.

Northshore School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said Thursday in a letter to families that she decided to keep the school closed on Friday, Feb. 28 so that cleaning and disinfecting can continue at the campus.

"I do not make this decision lightly," Reid says in the letter.

Bothell High was closed on Thursday after a member of the high school staff traveled abroad with a family member during the recent mid-winter break. The employee told the school their relative became sick on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital to be treated, monitored and quarantined.

Reid said their employee is not sick, but will be quarantined at home and tested for the infection just in case. She also said they’re waiting to hear test results from the relative to see if there’s a connection to the outbreak.

Reid says the Friday closure also allows more time for test results to come in for the employee's relative.

The Washington state Department of Health said it doesn’t believe there is a threat of cornonavirus transmission to students, staff or the public at this time. Though the state is not advising schools to close at this time, officials said they respect the district's decision.

"Because I heard 'low risk' and not 'no risk,' I feel it is my responsibility to extend the closure through Friday," Reid said in the Thursday letter.

Evening activities at the school are also canceled on Friday. Reid said the district will make a decision on weekend activities as soon as possible on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated