Afternoon sunshine expected Thursday, but weekend weather looks ‘unsettled’

SEATTLE -- The overall weather pattern is dry right now, but we do have weak fronts swinging through from time to time.

The strongest front will be Friday night, and it is just a typical late February system.

Thursday starts out cloudy with a little rain Northeast of Seattle. Thursday will be a nice day with highs above normal and some good late winter sunshine.

Friday remains dry till about 4 p.m. Friday’s high will be in the mid 50s which is above normal. Friday night looks gusty and wet.

Saturday looks unsettled with a stiff breeze, isolated thunderstorms, sun breaks, snow for the mountain and passing showers. It’ll be colder Saturday with a high in the 40s. Saturday evening looks fairly dry and Sunday looks dry.

March looks like it comes in like a lamb at least the first day anyway.

