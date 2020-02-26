Sounders FC announces regional broadcast lineup for 2020 season, including matches on Q13 FOX & JOEtv

(Sounders FC Communications) — Seattle Sounders FC announced its complete regional broadcast details for the 2020 Major League Soccer season. Supporters of the Rave Green can continue to follow the defending MLS champions through a variety of ways, as Seattle maintains its relationships with all of its existing regional television and radio partners. An announcement regarding digital streaming options is forthcoming.

“We’re excited to be able to continue these successful relationships with our broadcast partners: Q13 and JOEtv, Univision Seattle, iHeartMedia Seattle and El Rey 1360 AM,” said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa. “As a club, we care deeply about providing our fans top quality offerings for following the team across an array of platforms, and we know that all of these partners are committed to doing just that.”

In regional television, the club’s home remains Q13 FOX (KCPQ-Channel 13) and JOEtv (KZJO-Channel 22), seeing JOEtv return as the dedicated television home for all regional broadcasts of the Rave Green throughout Western Washington for the third straight season. In addition to televising all home and away Sounders FC matches to in-market fans for non-nationally televised broadcasts, JOEtv continues to provide both a 30-minute pre-match show and 30-minute post-match wrap-up following each contest.

Q13 FOX is also airing two feature-length Sounders FC specials during the 2020 season, in addition to profiling the team during the weekly “Q It Up” sportscast each Friday throughout the year, shown on both Q13 FOX and JOEtv. Dating back to the first year of the partnership between the Rave Green and KCPQ in 2014, Sounders FC’s regional broadcast ratings have led Major League Soccer each season, including a league record in 2019.

“Q13 FOX and JOEtv are excited to return for another season as the local broadcast home for Seattle Sounders FC matches and original programming,” said Pam Pearson, Senior Vice President & General Manager. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to bring local viewers closer to the things they love, and few things bring more people in this community together like the MLS Cup Champions!”

Keith Costigan, Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani all return to the booth in 2020, reprising their roles from past seasons. In his fifth year with Sounders FC, Costigan is once again set to call regional matches for the Rave Green, while maintaining his national duties with FOX Sports. Former MLS Sounders Keller and Zakuani return to their analyst duties, with the former United States Men’s National Team goalkeeper and 2009 first overall SuperDraft selection working alongside a stable of rotating pre-match, halftime and post-match talent. Included within this group is Q13 FOX sports reporter and anchor Michelle Ludtka, in addition to former Sounders Marcus Hahnemann, James Riley, and, a new addition this season, Brad Evans, who recently returned to the club in a full-time role that includes assisting with select broadcasts.

Seattle’s 2020 MLS season begins this Sunday, March 1, as the Rave Green host Chicago Fire FC in a 12:00 p.m. PT kickoff nationally televised on ESPN. The match features a Championship Celebration theme, complete with the unveiling of the 2019 MLS Cup Champions banner in the rafters of CenturyLink Field as the defending champions set off on a new campaign.