Ferguson threatens to sue over decision to close National Archives at Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is threatening to file a lawsuit if federal officials don't reverse a decision to close and sell the National Archives at Seattle.

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget announced last month the center in northeast Seattle will be closed and its contents would be moved out of state. Federal officials say the building and property need repair and the building is just too costly to operate.

However, according to a letter obtained by the Seattle Times, Ferguson called the decision illegal.

He says it was made without approval from local, state or tribal officials. He also says the thousands of files and records housed in the center are historically significant to our region and need to stay in the Pacific Northwest.