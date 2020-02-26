Dry weather and sun breaks through Friday, but the weekend looks wet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We are in a quiet pattern for the next few days. Mostly quiet but mainly dry.

Now through Wednesday we get a little rain for the coast, Eastside and north of Seattle but very little is expected.

Wednesday afternoon looks pretty good with some hazy sunshine. Thursday will be mild with some pleasant sun breaks.

Friday will be mild and generally dry. Friday night looks wet as we head into Saturday.

Saturday looks wet and breezy with mountain snow.

Sunday looks mostly dry except for the Convergence Zone. Lows around 40 and highs near 53 through the weekend, which is a little above normal.