Car prowler, homeowner shoot at each other in Tacoma

TACOMA — A homeowner was shot at — and shot back — after interrupting a car prowl in progress on South Hosmer Street early Tuesday morning.

Tacoma Police Officer Wendy Haddow said officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to multiple reports of gunshots in the 1900 block of South Hosmer Street.

A homeowner saw a vehicle prowl in progress, and when the prowler was interrupted, he fired shots at the homeowner, but missed.

The homeowner shot back, but neither were hit.

The suspect fled on foot, and the homeowner had a minor foot injury from broken glass. Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire, Haddow said.

Officers didn’t find the prowler.