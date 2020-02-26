Bothell High School closed for cleaning Thursday over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Bothell High School will be closed Thursday, Feb. 27 so the school can be cleaned and disinfected because of coronavirus concerns. Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter Wednesday the closure was "out of an abundance of caution" after staff and families in the community traveled internationally during the recent mid-winter break.

Read the full letter

The letter to the school community says that a member of the high school staff who traveled abroad "reported that a family member who was traveling with them became sick on Tuesday, and was taken to the hospital, and is currently being treated, monitored and quarantined." Test results are expected in 5 to 7 days.

The staff member is also quarantined at home for two weeks, Reid said in the letter.

Reid says that the Washington Department of Health believes the risk to students and staff is minimal.

"At this time, there is no confirmation that the family member's illness is connected to the coronavirus outbreak, but out of an abundance of caution, the family member is being tested," the letter says.

The school is in the process of "contacting the families of students and staff or visitors that the staff member came into contact with on Monday," Reid said in the letter.

Anyone with questions on the incident is asked to email communications@nsd.org.

