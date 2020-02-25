Pete Buttigieg to hold Seattle rally ahead of Washington primary

SEATTLE — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is holding a campaign rally in Seattle next month ahead of the Washington primary.

The former South Bend, Ind., Mayor is coming to Seattle on Friday, March 6, four days ahead of the primary.

The exact location for the rally has not yet been announced, but doors for the event will open at 7:30 p.m., according to Buttigieg’s campaign website. The event is free and open to the public.

Buttigieg’s visit comes after two other high profile 2020 candidates held recent rallies in the state.

Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders visited the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 17, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Seattle Feb. 22.

Buttigieg visited western Washington in February for a private fundraiser.