Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced

HONOLULU — A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail.

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant.

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance has captured attention worldwide.

Police also have said Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts.

Her lawyers say she isn’t a flight risk and had been willing to turn herself in prior to her arrest last week.