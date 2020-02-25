× Former Seahawks, Husky safety Nesby Glasgow dies after battle with cancer

SEATTLE — Former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks safety Nesby Glasgow has died after a battle with cancer, the university told Q13 News on Tuesday. He was 62.

Glasgow played for the Seahawks from 1988 to 1992 and was a huge part of the 1978 Huskies Rose Bowl team. He was also named to the University of Washington All-Time Team in 1990.

Glasgow was diagnosed with stage four cancer in his stomach and liver in March 2018.

Heartbreaking news to report tonight that former Seahawk and UW great Nesby Glasgow passed away from cancer. He was just 62. He was so generous with his time and joined us every year for the @ZetronInc golf tournament for the @BehindtheBadgeF. pic.twitter.com/WcHZjHZBeM — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) February 26, 2020

My first job "covering" a team was with KOMO-TV from 1988-93. I was young, inexperienced and often times scared-yet they sent me on the road to cover the #Seahawks. No matter what happened in a game- win/lose/good/bad, Nesby Glasgow always had time. Class act. #RIP sir. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) February 26, 2020

