Former Seahawks, Husky safety Nesby Glasgow dies after battle with cancer

Undated file photo of Nesby Glasgow from the Seattle Seahawks website

SEATTLE — Former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks safety Nesby Glasgow has died after a battle with cancer, the university told Q13 News on Tuesday. He was 62.

Glasgow played for the Seahawks from 1988 to 1992 and was a huge part of the 1978 Huskies Rose Bowl team. He was also named to the University of Washington All-Time Team in 1990.

Glasgow was diagnosed with stage four cancer in his stomach and liver in March 2018.

