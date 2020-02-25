First-of-its-kind virtual Topgolf lounge opens in Kirkland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- If you're a golfer, you know it can be tough to find a dry place to play this time of year, but a first-of-its kind, indoor option has just opened up in downtown Kirkland.

Tucked away upstairs in the brand-new, 12-acre Kirkland Urban complex is the first-ever Lounge by Topgolf.

The entertainment group traditionally has outdoor venues with 102 hitting bays on about 20 acres. But this is different.

In this swanky ultralounge, you can virtually play some of the world's greatest courses in your own private bay -- what they call a "swing suite." The virtual fun isn't limited to golf. You can also choose from football, hockey, baseball and even dodgeball.

"When it rains here, which is pretty common ... the golfers come in here and they bring their bags. And they say it’s amazing that you can play 80-plus golf courses around the world, which is pretty phenomenal," Topgolf Lounge General Manager Hun Kim said. "We wanted to really reach out and make it a more immersive experience ... to really escape from the daily grind of working."

Suites can accommodate 22 people and can be rented for $60-$80 an hour. It's kid-friendly, too!

"You can bring kids here, play carnival style games, knock down plates, knock down bottles, pop balloons with your balls, you could even play football," Kim said. "We recently had the Seahawks here playing football, and believe it or not their wives are actually better than the players. I shouldn’t say that. I won’t mention any names, but I’m sure they know who I’m talking about."

The suites are first-come, first-served, but they are available to rent for private parties.

