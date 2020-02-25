At least five North Sound convenience store clerks targeted in the last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENMORE, Wash. -- Police in Kenmore are investigating a violent attack on a convenience store owner, the fifth attack on a convenience store worker in the last week.

Authorities say a 60-year-old clerk was stabbed Monday in Kenmore at the Town Market in the area of NE 181st Street and 68th Avenue.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the clerk was stabbed by a 30-year-old suspect. During the encounter, the suspect was also stabbed.

Both the victim and the suspect were rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to King County Sheriff's Deputies. They've been upgraded to serious condition as of Tuesday morning.

In this attack, a homeless man who pitches a tent behind the store intervened and held the suspect down until police arrived.

On Sunday, there was a robbery at the AMPM at 220 SE Everett Mall Way in Everett, the second time the store was robbed within a few days. A person went into the store -- possibly the same one as the first robbery -- and demanded the clerk give him money. It's unclear if there was a weapon involved.

Saturday night, four people walked into an AMPM mini mart in Arlington, and two of them threatened the clerk with a handgun. Those two suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested. The handgun turned out to be a BB gun.

In Edmonds Friday, a store clerk was shot and killed during an early morning attempted robbery. The suspect, who's still on the loose, ran into a 7-Eleven in Edmonds, jumped on the counter and fired shots at the 64-year-old clerk, then fled the scene. A customer found him bleeding and unresponsive a short time later.