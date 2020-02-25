Amazon opens first cashier-less, grab-and-go grocery store in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Amazon has opened the first ever cashier-less, grab-and-go grocery store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The Amazon Go grocery store opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Pike and Belmont streets, much to the delight of nearby residents who are excited to try the new concept.

Here's how it works: You'll need an Amazon account, and you'll have to download the Amazon Go app on your smart phone. You scan yourself into the store using a QR code on the app. Then, you pick up all the grocery items you need, and walk out. That's it.

HAPPENING NOW: the doors are now open @amazon first Go Grocery Store in Capitol Hill dubbed the grocery store of the future. Customers can grab what they want and walk right out without any cashiers. Details on @Q13FOX! Sidenote: I think I’m going straight for those donuts 🍩😂 pic.twitter.com/CvnyMm8j4r — Omar Lewis (@OmarLewisTv) February 25, 2020

Amazon said the same technology that's used in self-driving cars has been deployed in the new grocery store, automatically detecting when products are taken from or returned to the shelves. It keeps track of them in a virtual cart.

The store will send you a receipt and charge your Amazon account.

The new grocery store is 7,700 square feet and offers the same groceries you'll find at a traditional grocery store, including about a dozen local brands.