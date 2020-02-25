2 injured in Pioneer Square shooting

SEATTLE — Two people were injured Tuesday in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.
It happened in the 500 block of Third Avenue near Yesler Way.
The victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening. Seattle Fire officials said one of them, an 18-year-old man, was hospitalized.
Seattle Police said they questioned and released a person in connection with the incident.
Third Avenue was closed from James Street to Yesler after the shooting but has since reopened, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story and will be updated