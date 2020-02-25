2 injured in Pioneer Square shooting

SEATTLE — Two people were injured Tuesday in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

It happened in the 500 block of Third Avenue near Yesler Way.

The victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening. Seattle Fire officials said one of them, an 18-year-old man, was hospitalized.

Seattle Police said they questioned and released a person in connection with the incident.

Third Avenue was closed from James Street to Yesler after the shooting but has since reopened, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

