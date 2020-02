RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in the leg Monday night in Renton.

It happened in the 200 block of Wells Avenue S.

Renton Police say a male suspect left the area in a gold early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe after the shooting. The man is between 25 and 30 years old and 6 feet tall with a heavy build, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story