More delays happening with Washington’s paid family leave program

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The state is experiencing more delays with its new paid family leave program after being inundated with applications.

The law, which took effect Jan. 1, allows eligible residents to take 12 to 18 weeks of paid family leave as long as they've worked at least 820 hours in a year.

This can be for reasons including personal medical issues, a serious illness of a qualifying family member, or the birth of a child.

If their application is approved, they could receive up to 90 percent of their weekly pay — up to a maximum of $1,000 a week.

State officials say they have received more than 30,000 applications. So far they have processed more than 10,000 of those, but say their prediction models did not account for this kind of demand.

As of now, it could take 10 weeks to process an application.

Officials say they are ramping up hiring and reminding people not to apply until after their life event has happened.