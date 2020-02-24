Watch Live at 10a: Memorial service for Kobe, Gianna Bryant in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape

Posted 8:54 AM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:40AM, February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein, seen here arriving to court on February 18, 2020 in New York City, was found guilty of a criminal sex act and rape. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

A New York jury acquitted the disgraced movie mogul on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In doing so, jurors indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

Jurors deliberated for 26-and-a-half hours over five days before reaching a verdict Monday morning.

An earlier motion for a mistrial filed by the defense earlier Monday was denied.

