× GOP lawmakers walk out after Oregon climate bill advances

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Senate in an effort to deny Democrats a quorum and doom a contentious climate change bill.

A legislative panel approved the legislation after a proposed GOP amendment that would put the issue on the ballot in November was rejected.

The so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050.

The bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

Legislative walkouts aren’t all that uncommon for the minority party in Oregon, according to the Statesman-Journal. It’s happened four times in the past 25 years, including in 2019 Senate Republicans staged a four-day walkout over a $2 billion tax package for K-12 schools.