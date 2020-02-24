Forecast: Showers, sunbreaks and spring-like temps this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're tracking some areas of rain Monday morning and still a lot of mountain snow.

Except for some spotty scattered showers along the coast, most of our rainy areas are confined to the uplands of Whatcom County/Bellingham and a thin line of rain that currently stretches from Hood Canal, across the Kitsap Peninsula, north Seattle neighborhoods and up into Snohomish County.

High pressure helps drive out the clouds and rain for today. High temps are a bit chillier than yesterday's high of 48 for most of us. We've got a Winter Storm Warning that has been extended until 10 a. .for the Cascades.

Monday night we'll be chilly with overnight lows falling into the 30s with some frost and fog potential but well after midnight.

That dry weather stays with us until Tuesday afternoon when a weak front moves through, though most of that rain will stay to the north of Seattle.

Wednesday afternoon we start drying out again and get another taste of spring on Thursday and Friday with some spots around Western Washington getting close to 60 on Friday afternoon.

Then, we get a reality check from Mother Nature with rain back in the forecast to wrap up the month on Leap Day. March begins with some on/off showers for the Seattle Sounders FC's 2020 home opener.