Expedia to cut 12 percent of workforce, including hundreds of Seattle jobs

SEATTLE - After what company leadership said was a "disappointing 2019 business performance," Seattle-based Expedia announced that it would cut 12 percent of its workforce, which amounts to about 3,000 jobs globally.

About 500 jobs in Seattle are expected to be cut, according to Bloomberg.

In an email to employees, Expedia's leadership expressed a need for a "fresh and forward look" at the company's strategy and "simplifying" operations.

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Today, we are announcing our intent to reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams, and roles to streamline and focus our organization. In geographies where we have clarity, we will start implementing these intended changes this week by notifying individuals. In others, we will be initiating consultations with employees and their representatives to discuss our proposals."

It is unclear which jobs specifically will be cut, or whether employees let go will receive compensation packages.

Expedia will also be reducing the use of vendors and contractors, according to company officials.

This has been a transitional time for Expedia. In October of 2019, Expedia opened its new headquarters in Seattle's Interbay community. Then in December, the company's CEO and CFO resigned amid disagreements among senior management and the board on a strategy along with a disappointing third quarter.

Reportedly, in a recent earnings conference call, Expedia chairman Barry Diller said the company was a "bloated organization," which fueled speculation that cuts were looming.

In the e-mail to employees this week, company leadership said: