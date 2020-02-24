Clerk, suspect stabbed at Kenmore convenience store

KENMORE, Wash. -- Authorities say a 60-year-old clerk was stabbed Monday at a Kenmore convenience store.
It happened at the Town Market in the area of NE 181st Street and 68th Avenue.
The King County Sheriff's Office says the clerk was stabbed by a 30-year-old suspect. During the encounter, the suspect was also stabbed.
Both people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Other details about what led up to the incident were unclear.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.758358 -122.249686