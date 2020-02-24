Clerk, suspect stabbed at Kenmore convenience store

Posted 4:00 PM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 05:15PM, February 24, 2020
Data pix.

KENMORE, Wash. -- Authorities say a 60-year-old clerk was stabbed Monday at a Kenmore convenience store.

It happened at the Town Market in the area of NE 181st Street and 68th Avenue.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the clerk was stabbed by a 30-year-old suspect. During the encounter, the suspect was also stabbed.

Both people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Other details about what led up to the incident were unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.