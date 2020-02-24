Clerk, suspect stabbed at Kenmore convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENMORE, Wash. -- Authorities say a 60-year-old clerk was stabbed Monday at a Kenmore convenience store.

It happened at the Town Market in the area of NE 181st Street and 68th Avenue.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the clerk was stabbed by a 30-year-old suspect. During the encounter, the suspect was also stabbed.

Both people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Other details about what led up to the incident were unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Deputies on scene of a stabbing 7000 NE 181, Kenmore at the Town Market.Early on in investigation it appears a 60 yr old clerk was stabbed by 30 yr old suspect.Suspect ended up also getting stabbed.Both heading to HMC transported by medics unknown extent of injuries at this time. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) February 24, 2020