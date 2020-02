Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Authorities in Renton are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Renton Police say Jonathan was last seen in the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue NE. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white shoes, police said.

Here is a picture of Jonathan

Officials say Jonathan is developmentally disabled and they are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

