Asia Wilbon: Kent Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Federal Way

KENT, WASH –– Police are asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Asia Wilbon. She was last seen in the West Hill area of Kent on February 12, 2020.
A detective has been assigned to the case and is following up on all leads. Asia’s family is extremely worried for her safety as she has now been missing for almost two weeks.
“Asia, we love you! No one is angry with you. We just want you safe! The house is not the same without you and it never will be,” said her sister, Kyla Chandler.
Asia has dimples and wears her hair pulled back in a bun. She is about 5’3″ 130 lbs and is probably wearing a black jacket with jeans or dark pants.
Asia’s phone is no longer active but was last was used in Federal Way on Thursday, February 13. Her family says she was spotted at the Federal Way Transit Center on Saturday, February 15 with a backpack.
If you see Asia, please call 911 and reference Kent PD Case #20-2105. If you know where she can be found, call the Kent Police non-emergency number at (253) 852-2121.