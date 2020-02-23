Wet and windy weather brings down trees, power lines in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A squall line brought heavy rain, pea-sized hail, thunder, and gusty winds in the Sound this morning from 6 to 7 a.m. The wet and windy weather brought down trees and power lines in parts of western Washington.

We have quieted down and expect scattered showers, a few thunderstorms and gusty conditions for the rest of the day on Sunday. Highs will be near 48 and winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

*DOWNED POWER LINES* in Lakewood. Never touch a downed power line, stay at least 35 feet away #wawx #weather https://t.co/HZt3mljy8S — Grace Lim (@GraceLimWX) February 23, 2020

The mountains will get heavy snow. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades through Monday morning with 10 to 15 inches of snow possible.

There is also a High Surf Advisory for the coast through Monday morning with 20-25ft waves in the surf zone.

We'll dry out just in time for the Monday morning commute and may even sneak in some sunshine before the day ends. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Another round of rain comes Tuesday but we'll dry out by Wednesday and there will be sunshine Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also break into the mid to upper 50s for the last two days of the work week!